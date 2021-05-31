Canon's SI-VAR launched to empower systems integrators and value-added resellers

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) recently launched its SI-VAR programme to empower, reward and support its partner systems integrators (SI) and value-added resellers (VAR) in the region.

The programme is a component of Canon's broader strategy to get closer to its customers. Designed to enable business partners to achieve greater success, it incorporates a loyalty programme, product training and business strategies that equip their partners to confidently offer their customers Canon's superior solutions and services.

Canon launched the SI-VAR programme in Egypt and Nigeria earlier this year and is currently extending to other countries across Africa.

At the SI-VAR launch, Canon took the opportunity to introduce an extended product warranty and the new, state-of-the-art i-Sensys range of compact laser printers which promise to take home and small office printing to a new level.

Amine Djouahra, sales and marketing director for Canon Central & North Africa, says that Canon's mission is to work collaboratively with partners to transform their businesses. "The SI-VAR programme strengthens our partner relationships through regular, two-way communication, ongoing learning and development. Our partners trust us to deliver expertise, sustainability and innovation.

"Our corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei' – living and working together for the common good – is demonstrated in our these relationships, as well as our product design, manufacturing processes and commitment to the environment."

Canon's comprehensive range of innovative single and multi-function printers makes them a trusted supplier for systems integrators and resellers around the world. "Our ultra-reliable printers give people the tools they need to thrive in today's digital world, whether at home or work."

The SI-VAR programme recognises consumers' increasing demand for fully integrated solutions. "Through ongoing communication and training, we ensure our partners have an in-depth understanding of how Canon products can best work together to provide a complete imaging solution."

To join the SI-VAR programme, Canon partners commit to a structured plan for growth. In return, they receive open access to Canon's best practices, training programmes and growth strategies. There are rewards along the way for achieving agreed goals.

"Our SI-VAR programme allows our partners to achieve growth, expand knowledge, realise efficiencies, increase profitability and identify new business opportunities," concludes Djouahra. "We look forward to expanding it across the region."

