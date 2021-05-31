Left Menu

Morocco's action in migrant crisis was unacceptable, Spanish PM says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Morocco's actions during the border crisis two weeks ago when thousands of would-be migrants crossed into Spain's north-African enclave of Ceuta were unacceptable and an assault on national borders. "It is not acceptable for a government to assault borders because of a foreign policy disagreement," Sanchez told reporters on Monday, in reaction to comments made by the Moroccan Foreign Minister who linked the migrant crisis to the issue of Western Sahara.

Two weeks ago, thousands of would-be migrants broke into Ceuta from Morocco over two days as Moroccan security forces appeared to loosen border controls.

