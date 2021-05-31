Left Menu

Indian mountaineer scales Mt Everest in carbon neutral effort: Report

Indian mountaineer Harshvardhan Joshi has achieved the rare feat of scaling the worlds highest peak, Mt Everest, using eco-friendly means, according to a media report on Monday. Mumbai-based Chirag Rural Development Foundation representatives said Joshi has promised to install solar power systems in the remote villages of the Himalayas in Nepal.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:53 IST
Indian mountaineer scales Mt Everest in carbon neutral effort: Report
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Indian mountaineer Harshvardhan Joshi has achieved the rare feat of scaling the world's highest peak, Mt Everest, using eco-friendly means, according to a media report on Monday. Joshi, 24, a resident of Navi Mumbai, completed the expedition on May 23, The Himalayan Times reported. He was part of a three-member team of Satori Adventure Everest Expedition.

The other members were Nepalis Furte Sherpa and Anup Rai, Managing Director at Satori Adventure Rishi Bhandari told the newspaper. Bhandari said the expedition was one-of-a-kind as the team did not burn non-renewable fuel for heating and other purposes. Joshi and his team used mobile solar panels for heating. Generally, expedition teams carry diesel for use. Joshi and his team are yet to reach Kathmandu as they encountered storms and some delay due to COVID-19 restrictions during their climb down, the report said. Mumbai-based Chirag Rural Development Foundation representatives said Joshi has promised to install solar power systems in the remote villages of the Himalayas in Nepal. Chirag Rural Development Foundation (CRDF) provides eco-friendly lighting solutions in rural areas. Founder of CRDF Pratibha Pai said: ''We congratulate him (Joshi), as he shines in the reflection of 'green glory'. Harsh has conquered Everest benevolently and graciously -- choosing a sustainable path to fulfill his dream and using renewable and clean solar power to protect the mountains.'' PTI IND AKJ IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021