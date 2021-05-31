MP govt extends ban on inter-state plying of buses till June 7

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday extended by one week the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 7 to check the spread of coronavirus transmission.

In an order issued on May 23, the government had extended the ban on inter-state plying of passenger buses till May 31.

The fresh order issued by the AdditionalCommissioner (Transport) Arvind Saxena stated the bus movement to and from the COVID-19 affected states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh has been extended till June 7.

The ban also covers vehicles that have the national tourist permits.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,205 fresh COVID-19 cases and 48 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 7,80,030 and the toll to 8,067, a health official said.

