4.3 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines received by Srinagar airport till May 28: AAI

A total of 4.3 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines have been received by the Srinagar airport till May 28, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday. Moreover, the airport has also received seven oxygen generator plants with 7,125 litres per minute (LPM) capacity from Frankfurt till date, the AAI's statement noted. India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last the couple of weeks and several states have been complaining about the lack of vaccines, oxygen and drugs. ''A total of 138 boxes (4361.33 kg) of COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been received through various airlines till May 28, 2021, at Srinagar international airport,'' the AAI's statement said.

After a month-long lockdown imposed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, markets reopened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the process of partial unlock started in the Union Territory, officials said.

According to new guidelines imposed by authorities on Sunday, shops have been allowed to open on alternate days. The ease-out process was launched amid the case positivity rate falling to 6.2 per cent from 13 per cent and the daily COVID-19 cases sliding down from an all-time high of 5,500 to 2,200 in the last two weeks in the UT.

