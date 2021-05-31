IRB InvIT FY21 profit rises 5 pc to Rs 181 cr

IRB InvIT, the country's first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Friday reported a 4.71 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 180.84 crore for the financial year 2020-21. It had clocked a consolidated profit after income tax of Rs 172.69 crore for the financial year 2019-20, IRB InvIT said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Consolidated total income and gains during 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,160.88 crore as against Rs 1,270.09 crore in the previous financial year.

Total expenses were Rs 980.06 crore, compared to Rs 1,097.26 crore a year ago. It did not provide consolidated quarterly figures. ''The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India has caused significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity,'' the company said. IRB InvIT Fund is the trust settled by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, and is registered under the Sebi (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014. The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing seven operational road assets across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

