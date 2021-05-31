Oxygen Express: Over 7,500 tonnes of LMO offloaded in Delhi-NCR

Over 7,500 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been offloaded in the Delhi-National Capital Region from ‘Oxygen Express’ trains, the Railway said on Monday.

‘Oxygen Express’ trains had started deliveries 37 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 tonnes. The service was started in the wake of a severe second Covid wave in the country.

In total, more than 21,939 tonnes of the liquid medical oxygen (LMO), in 1,304 tankers, has so far been delivered across the country by these express trains, it said.

While 321 ‘Oxygen Express’ trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various states, 11 loaded trains are currently on way to their destinations with more than 827 tonnes of LMO in 46 tankers.

LMO delivery in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana crossed 2,000 tonnes in each of these states, the railways said.

For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, LMO delivery has crossed 1,800 tonnes and 1,900 tonnes respectively, it said.

“Offloading of liquid medical oxygen in Delhi-NCR region by ‘Oxygen Expresses’ has crossed 7,500 tonnes. Oxygen relief by ‘Oxygen Expresses’ reached 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam,” the statement said.

So far, 614 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 656 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 5,527 tonnes in Delhi, 2,034 tonnes in Haryana, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 2,115 tonnes in Karnataka, and 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, it said.

The statement added that 2,016 tonnes have been offloaded so far in Tamil Nadu, 1,896 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 225 tonnes in Punjab, 380 tonnes in Kerala, 1,978 tonnes in Telangana, 38 tonnes in Jharkhand and 240 tonnes in Assam.

Till now, ‘Oxygen Express’ trains have offloaded LMO in around 39 cities or towns in 15 states.

