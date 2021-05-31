Once resolution approved, claims which are not part of plan stand 'extinguished': NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has said that once the resolution plan of any debt-ridden company is approved, then claims which are not part of the plan stand ''extinguished''.

This even applies to claims raised by all statutory bodies including the central government, state government or any local authority, the Chennai bench of the appellate tribunal said.

''No person will be entitled to initiate continuing any proceedings regarding a claim that is not part of the resolution plan,'' the NCLAT said while rejecting a petition from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. The appellate tribunal observed that the Supreme Court in a judgment recently delivered on April 13, 2021, in the matter of Ghanashyam Mishra and Sons has held that once the resolution plan is duly approved by the NCLT, then all claims are frozen.

Moreover, all such claims, which are not a part of the resolution plan, shall stand extinguished, and no person will be entitled to initiate or continue any proceedings in respect to a claim, which is not part of the resolution plan, the apex court had said. ''Based on the above the law laid down by Hon'ble Supreme Court, it is clear that after approval of the Resolution Plan under Section 31, the claims as provided in the resolution plan shall stand frozen and will be binding on the corporate debtor and its employees, members, creditors including the central government, any state government or any local authority, guarantors and other stakeholders,'' said the NCLAT.

On the approval of the resolution plan by the adjudicating authority, all such claims that are not a part of the resolution plan shall stand ''extinguished'', it added.

NCLT direction came over a petition filed by the Regional Provident Commissioner Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Telangana.

He had challenged an order of NCLT Chennai, which had on July 20, 2020 claiming that while approving the resolution plan of GVR Infra Projects, the adjudicating authority had waived a major portion of the provident fund dues owed by the corporate debtor. GVR Infra Projects had defaulted in payment of dues/damages/interest, including employees share of contributions, since April 2014, which were deducted from their wages. The total EPF dues up to the date are to Rs 2.84 crore.

However, the resolution professional of GVR Infra Projects had informed that claims of 1.95 crore is admitted to be paid when the prospective bidder takes over.

The RP further communicated that the PF dues from May 2017 to April 2019 of GVR Infra had been admitted. As per the dues settlement, the corporate Debtor had to remit the total of Rs 75.14 lakh from November 2017 to April 2019.

RP had said that the claim already admitted would be settled as per the resolution plan.

However, EPFO had raised a claim of 2.84 crore and moved to NCLAT.

The appellate tribunal rejected the petition and said that EPFO's claim about Provident Fund dues amounting to Rs 1.95 crore which was earlier raised at the time of initiation of CIRP and was later admitted, stood frozen and will be binding on all the stakeholders, including the central government.

''After approval of the Resolution Plan by the Adjudicating Authority, all such claims that are not part of the resolution plan shall stand extinguished,'' it said.

