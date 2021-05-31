Fire breaks out at toy shop in Chala market

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 (PTI): A major fire broke out at a toy shop in Chala market, one of the busiest commercial areas in the heart of the city, on Monday, police said.

There was no casualty as the market was almost empty due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the police said.

Owned by a Rajasthan native, the wholesale shop was also closed due to the curbs.

The smoke was first seen emanating from the second storey of the building, a storage area of the shop, located near the Padmanabha Theatre here, they said.

Several units of fire-fighters rushed to the spot after being alerted by the neighbouring shopowners and the local people.

They later said the fire was under control and the exact reason for the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Mayor Arya Rajendra and district Collector Navjot Khosa visited the scene soon after the news of the fire came out.

