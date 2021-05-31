Left Menu

RBI announces FPI investment limits in G-secs, SDLs

The revised limit in absolute terms for April 2021-September 2021 period is Rs 10,14,957 crore, including Rs 2,43,914 crore for G-sec General and Rs 5,74,263 crore for Corporate Bonds. The FPI investment limit in the debt instruments for October 2021 - March 2022 period is Rs 10,75,637 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:53 IST
RBI announces FPI investment limits in G-secs, SDLs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) investment during the current fiscal in government securities (G-secs) and State Development Loans (SDLs) will remain unchanged at 6 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, of outstanding stocks of securities for 2021-22.

In a circular, the RBI said the allocation of incremental changes in the G-sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories – 'General' and 'Long-term' – will be retained at 50:50 for FY 2021-22.

Also, the entire increase in limits for SDLs (in absolute terms) has been added to the 'General' sub-category of SDLs, said the circular on 'Investment by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in Government Securities: Medium Term Framework (MTF)'.

The FPI limit in G-Sec General, G-Sec Long Term, SDL General, SDL Long Term, and Corporate Bonds, was Rs 9,54,280 crore as on March 31, 2021. The revised limit (in absolute terms) for April 2021-September 2021 period is Rs 10,14,957 crore, including Rs 2,43,914 crore for G-sec General and Rs 5,74,263 crore for Corporate Bonds. The FPI investment limit in the debt instruments for October 2021 - March 2022 period is Rs 10,75,637 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021