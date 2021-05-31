Left Menu

Rajasthan eases lockdown restrictions

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:19 IST
Rajasthan eases lockdown restrictions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the declining trend in COVID-19 cases continued, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued guidelines to start the ''unlock'' process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.

According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

All government offices of the state will open from 9:30 AM to 4 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees till June 7, and after that with 50 percent employees.

At the same time, private offices can be opened up to 2 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees.

Intra-district movement of private vehicles will be allowed from 5 AM to 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, traffic will be allowed in the entire state from 5 AM to 12 noon.

The weekend curfew will remain in force every Friday afternoon from 12 noon to 5 AM Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduces to 10,000.

''Public discipline curfew'' will continue on the rest of the days from 12 noon to 5 AM the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021