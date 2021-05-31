Left Menu

J&K Bank board to meet this week on capital infusion plan

Jammu Kashmir Bank on Monday said its board will meet on June 4 to consider the J-K governments Rs 500 crore capital infusion plan. A meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday June 4 to consider and discuss the proposal of capital infusion in the bank by the government of Jammu Kashmir as its promoter shareholder to the extent of Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Monday said its board will meet on June 4 to consider the J-K government's Rs 500 crore capital infusion plan. A meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday (June 4) to consider and discuss the proposal of capital infusion in the bank by the government of Jammu & Kashmir as its promoter shareholder to the extent of Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Stock of the bank closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 28.70 apiece on BSE.

