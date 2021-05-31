J&K Bank board to meet this week on capital infusion plan
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Monday said its board will meet on June 4 to consider the J-K government's Rs 500 crore capital infusion plan. A meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday (June 4) to consider and discuss the proposal of capital infusion in the bank by the government of Jammu & Kashmir as its promoter shareholder to the extent of Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Stock of the bank closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 28.70 apiece on BSE.
