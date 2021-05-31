PNB cuts one-year MCLR by 0.05 pc

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has reduced its benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 0.05 per cent to 7.30 per cent. The marginal cost of funds-cased lending rate (MCLR) will come to effect from June 1, 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The six-month and three-month tenor MCLRs were cut by 0.10 per cent each to 7 per cent and 6.80 per cent, respectively. The overnight, one-month and three-year MCLRs have been kept unchanged. PNB stock closed 0.47 per cent up at Rs 42.40 apiece on BSE.

