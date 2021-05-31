Left Menu

Construction activity after vaccination of workers to revive industry in Bengal: CREDAI

The West Bengal government annually gets Rs 6,800 crore as stamp and registration duty and half of Rs 1,100 crore GST revenue from the industry, Mohta said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:06 IST
Realty firms will vaccinate workers against Covid-19, as asked by the West Bengal government, to start construction activities as it will help revive 3 lakh jobs and the Rs 90,000 crore industry in the state, Real estate sector body CREDAI said on Monday.

Construction work came to a grinding halt due to Covid-19 restrictions during which only essentials and continuous process industry were allowed to operate.

CREDAI's state unit said that it will inoculate workers.

''Members of CREDAI are ready to organise vaccination camps for construction workers. We can also bear the cost. For us, safety of all workers and employees is most important,'' CREDAI West Bengal chairman Sushil Mohta said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered this solution to the realty sector in which work in some 300 large construction sites are stranded due to restrictions to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

