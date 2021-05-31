Left Menu

Maha: One killed, two hurt as mini-truck hits autorickshaw

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed and two passengers were seriously injured on Monday after a mini truck rammed into the three-wheeler from behind in Pardi area in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

Due to the impact, the autorickshaw hit a road divider, an official said.

The accident occurred at 4 am when the autorickshaw was passing through Bhandara Road, an official said.

The autorickshaw driver died during treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

