EU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 billion euro bond issue - French minister
The European Union plans to kick off its 750 billion euro pandemic recovery package with an initial 10 billion euro bond issue, France's junior minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Monday.
In an interview with French financial daily Les Echos, Beaune also said that more than 100 billion euros would be injected into the European economy from this year.
