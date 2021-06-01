Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 01:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved COVID-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said on Monday.
It said there will be three flights per week from Moscow to London.
Advertisement
Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg - TASS
Russian prosecutor submits more material in Navalny 'extremism' case - lawyers
Hungary could lead the EU pack with post-COVID rate hike in June
Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths
Dr Reddy's labs, Apollo hospitals launch pilot programme for administering Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V