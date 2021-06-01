Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey

Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved COVID-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said on Monday.

It said there will be three flights per week from Moscow to London.

Advertisement

Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)