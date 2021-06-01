Left Menu

Key equity indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday with buying interest in auto and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:25 IST
Equity indices gain marginally, PNB Housing up 20 pc
PNB Housing Finance gained by 20 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 630.20 per share.. Image Credit: ANI
Key equity indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday with buying interest in auto and financial stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 100 points or 0.19 per cent at 52,037 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,598.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto and PSU bank moving up by 0.7 per cent each, financial service by 0.5 per cent and realty by 0.3 per cent. But Nifty metal fell by 1.2 per cent and pharma by 0.3 per cent on profit booking. Among stocks, PNB Housing Finance gained by 20 per cent to Rs 630.20 per share, a day after the home loan lender said that private equity firm Carlyle Group and associates will invest in Rs 4,000 crore preferential issue of equity and warrants.

Bajaj Auto accelerated by 3.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.5 per cent, HDFC by 1.6 per cent and Reliance Industries by 1.1 per cent. However, Tata Steel dipped by 2.7 per cent, JSW Steel by 2 per cent and Hindalco by 1 per cent. Grasim, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services also traded in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets rose ahead of European and US data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of global economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong shares gained 0.44 per cent.

South Korea's index jumped 0.8 per cent after the country's exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years in May. But Japan's Nikkei slipped by 0.36 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

