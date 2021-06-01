China stocks fall as financials, new energy firms slump; Hong Kong gains
** In May, the financials index was up 5%, while the new energy index climbed 10.6%. ** Bucking the broad weakness, birth and fertility related companies extended gains on Tuesday, as investors continued to cheer Beijing's major policy support.
China stocks fell as Tuesday, as losses in financials and new energy firms outweighed gains in birth and fertility related companies on policy cheer.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 5,325.28 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,611.33. ** Falling most, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI new energy index skid 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, as investors booked profits following recent strong gains.
** China Industrial Securities Co Ltd and Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co Ltd dropped 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively, ** In May, the financials index was up 5%, while the new energy index climbed 10.6%.
** Bucking the broad weakness, birth and fertility related companies extended gains on Tuesday, as investors continued to cheer Beijing's major policy support. ** Married Chinese couples may have up to three children, China announced on Monday, in a major shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.
** Hubei Goto Biopharm Co Ltd, Jiangsu Aoyang Health Industry Co Ltd, Shanghai Aiyingshi , Beingmate Co Ltd and Goldlok Holdings Guangdong Co Ltd climbed between 5% and 10%. ** But analysts and traders expected limited impact from the policy shift on the market as a whole.
** "The three-child policy could have an impact on China's long-term economic growth, while its stimulus could be limited for those who already have two children," said Luo Kun, an investment manager at Chasing Securities' equities investment arm. ** Luo said he did not see a major impact on the stock market, noting gains for related companies could mainly be a result of short-term speculation.
** The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 29,275.77, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4%, to 10,933.23.
