Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has launched Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg of Eisai, Inc.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:57 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg
Glenmark logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has launched Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg of Eisai, Inc. Glenmark was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA for Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, with a paragraph IV certification and received final approval on May 16, 2016.

"We are very pleased to be one of the first generic companies in the US to offer lower cost alternative to Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg. The launch is our commitment to provide quality and affordable healthcare to our markets for patients," said Sanjeev Krishan, President, Glenmark North America, commenting on the launch. According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $285.3 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021