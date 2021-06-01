A new Visionet campaign shares the clutter-breaking company's vision for the future

Over the last few weeks, Visionet Systems, one of the leading digital solutions companies, has been in the news for spearheading employee welfare schemes during the pandemic and helping over 30,000 people by facilitating ICU Beds, oxygen concentrators and more.

And now, Visionet has launched an outreach campaign to establish that the company delivers more than just technology products and business process management solutions through digital transformation. The extensive campaign that began on June 1 aims to expand the company's global impact and share its vision for the future. The campaign projects Visionet as a facilitator that delivers winning business outcomes through deep industry experience, a holistic view of business, digital strategy, customer centricity, agile operations and advanced analytics along with an innovative, adaptive and ever questioning spirit.

Alok Bansal, MD and Country Head Visionet Systems says, “Our brand positioning statement is ‘Take a different view.' As an organization, we consider business problems from different perspectives, which helps us solve them creatively, sustainably, and with scalability. As Einstein put it, ‘The problem is to know what the problem is.’ Often, problems are like dice – multi-faceted and malleable. By being aware that there are other ways to look at problems, we have created a repository of path-breaking ideas and products that can anticipate and resolve our clients' issues in the future. We do not just create solutions for banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, and we are here to transform the way the industry works.'' Visionet looks at client problems by sorting out the relevant from the irrelevant and anticipates the outcome of potential actions.

In conclusion, Alok says, ''Today our understanding of the world comes from pioneers like Copernicus and Newton who showed us that unless our curiosity doesn’t take us places, we will never reach any conclusion worth reaching. Our campaign showcases how Visionet uses the same curiosity to become a diversely skilled global full-service digital agency, consulting service, and a secure cloud consulting force with more than 25 years of experience in comprehensive strategic road mapping to enable frictionless e-commerce. From June 1, we will showcase exactly how we came to be a global force of reinvention.'' About Visionet Systems: Visionet Inc is a premier information technology, consulting, and business process management company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do business better and is recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, a solid commitment to sustainability, and good corporate citizenship; Visionet has a dedicated workforce of over 4,000 serving clients in three continents.

