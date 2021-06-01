Left Menu

Rolex Rings gets Sebi nod to launch IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:36 IST
Rolex Rings gets Sebi nod to launch IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Rolex Rings has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to float an initial public offer (IPO).

Rolex Rings' IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 70 crore and an offer for sale of up to 65 lakh equity stocks by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC), according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Currently, Rivendell holds a 45.51 percent stake in Rolex Rings.

The auto component maker, which filed its preliminary papers for IPO with the regulator in March, obtained its observation on May 28, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Tuesday.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company to launch public issues like IPO, follow on public offer (FPO), and rights issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding long-term working capital requirements as well as general corporate purposes.

In addition, the auto component maker expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, enhancement of its brand name amongst existing and potential customers, and creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.

Based at Rajkot in Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country. For the six months ended September 2020, the company posted a profit of Rs 25.31 crore and its revenue from operations stood at Rs 224.52 crore. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Rolex Rings reported a profit of Rs 52.94 crore as compared to Rs 59.04 crore in the preceding fiscal. Its revenues from operations were at Rs 666 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 904.32 crore in the last financial year.

''The continuing impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 could have a significant effect on our operations, and could negatively impact our business, revenues, financial condition, cash flows and results of operation,'' as per the draft papers.

Equirus Capital Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021