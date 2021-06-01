Left Menu

Miners, oil majors boost FTSE 100 higher ahead of factory activity data

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with base metal miners gaining 2.5% as they tracked higher copper and iron ore prices. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also added more than 0.5% each after Brent crude topped $70 on the favorable demand outlook.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:47 IST
London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight commodity stocks, while investors awaited a monthly reading on factory activity to gauge the pace of the country's economic recovery. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with base metal miners gaining 2.5% as they tracked higher copper and iron ore prices.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also added more than 0.5% each after Brent crude topped $70 on the favorable demand outlook. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%.

Wickes Group added 3.1% after the do-it-yourself retailer said its sales had surged in April, resulting in total like-for-like growth in the 21 weeks to May 22 at 46% compared with the same period a year ago. Mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices jumped by an annual 10.9%, the most in nearly seven years, and they look set to accelerate further as people seek new homes after the COVID-19 pandemic. The wider homebuilders index rose 1.1%.

