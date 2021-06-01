Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in April rose to 630.457

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 630.457 in April up from virtually zero who came in April 2020 as the country was under a strict lockdown, statistics department INE said on Tuesday.

The number of tourists was still 91% lower than in April 2019 as a result of the restrictions still imposed on traveling, the data showed.

Foreign tourists spent a total of 671 million euros ($820.97 million) in April, 90% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said. ($1 = 0.8173 euros)

