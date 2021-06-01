Left Menu

China stocks end higher as healthcare gains on three-child policy

China stocks eked out gains on Tuesday, helped by strength in healthcare firms, as investors cheered Beijing's latest three-child policy after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country. ** Leading the gains, the CSI300 healthcare index climbed 1.7%. ** Birth- and fertility-related companies advanced as investors continued to cheer Beijing's major policy support.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:56 IST
China stocks end higher as healthcare gains on three-child policy
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks eked out gains on Tuesday, helped by strength in healthcare firms, as investors cheered Beijing's latest three-child policy after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2% at 5,341.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3% to 3,624.71.

** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext slipped 0.3%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index firmed 1.2%. ** Leading the gains, the CSI300 healthcare index climbed 1.7%.

** Birth- and fertility-related companies advanced as investors continued to cheer Beijing's major policy support. ** Married Chinese couples may have up to three children, China announced on Monday. Beijing had scrapped its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit to try and stave off risks to its economy from a rapidly aging population.

** Jiangsu Aoyang Health Industry Co Ltd, Shanghai Aiyingshi, Beingmate Co Ltd, Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc and Goldlok Holdings Guangdong Co Ltd climbed between 5.2% and 10%. ** But analysts and traders expected limited impact from the policy shift on the market as a whole.

** "The three-child policy could have an impact on China's long-term economic growth, while its stimulus could be limited for those who already have two children," Luo Kun, an investment manager at Chasing Securities' equities investment arm, said. ** Luo said he did not see a major impact on the stock market, noting gains for related companies could mainly be a result of short-term speculation.

** China's market regulator fined 15 private tutoring firms a combined 36.5 million yuan ($5.73 million) for false advertising and pricing frauds, the official People's Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, amid a crackdown on the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021