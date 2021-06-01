Left Menu

Transport Ministry proposes exemption of battery operated vehicles from RC issue, renewal fees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:24 IST
With an aim to encourage electric mobility in the country, the ministry of road transport and Highway has issued a draft notification proposing to exempt battery-operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of a fee for issue or renewal of registration certificate (RC).

The ministry in a statement said that comments from the general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification.

''The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of the new registration mark,'' it said.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, the statement added.

