Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in April rose to 630,647

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:26 IST
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 630,657 in April, up from virtually zero who came in April 2020 as the country was under a strict lockdown, statistics department INE said on Tuesday.

The number of tourists was still 91% lower than in April 2019 as a result of the restrictions on travelling, the data showed. Foreign tourists spent a total 671 million euros ($820.97 million) in April, 90% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.

($1 = 0.8173 euros)

