1 killed, several injured as truck hits bus on Agra-Lucknow expressway

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Firozabad (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) One person was killed and over six passengers injured when a truck rammed into a stationary bus on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place when the private bus was standing on the expressway in Naseerpur area here due to some technical problem, Station House Officer Fateh Bahadur Bhadauria said.

The bus was going from Panipat in Haryana to Bihar's Darbangha, he said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where one Naresh was declared dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

A probe is underway, they added.

