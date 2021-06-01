Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit another record, crude up in big data week

Against that backdrop, euro zone inflation numbers on Tuesday will give an indication of rising pressures in the bloc, while Friday's U.S. jobs data should give a firmer steer on near-term Fed policy action. In advance of that, MSCI's broadest gauge of global stock markets rose 0.3% to a record high, led by broad gains across Europe's leading indexes, with the STOXX Europe 600 up 0.7%.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit another record, crude up in big data week

Global stocks again hit record highs and oil rose on Tuesday, before European and U.S. data that should this week offer major clues on the health of the world economy. Risk markets have eked out gains in recent weeks as traders balance optimism that the United States and other key markets are reopening after pandemic-induced lockdowns with concern that rising inflation could prompt central banks to rein in stimulus programmes.

The recovery from COVID-19 also remains patchy in many parts of the world, with exports reviving but broader economic activity still dampened by measures to contain fresh outbreaks. Against that backdrop, euro zone inflation numbers on Tuesday will give an indication of rising pressures in the bloc, while Friday's U.S. jobs data should give a firmer steer on near-term Fed policy action.

In advance of that, MSCI's broadest gauge of global stock markets rose 0.3% to a record high, led by broad gains across Europe's leading indexes, with the STOXX Europe 600 up 0.7%. Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, hitting the highest in a month and taking total gains so far this year past 7%.

South Korean stocks rose 0.6% after a jump in May exports, and Chinese stocks climbed 0.2% after data showing factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May. This week's main event is Friday's U.S. payrolls data, with markets looking for a signal from the Federal Reserve on when it will start tapering its bond-buying programme.

Median forecasts are that 650,000 jobs were added in May, but the outcome is uncertain following April's unexpectedly weak 266,000 gain. Though U.S. inflation data last week was above estimates, another big miss on the jobs front would delay prospects for any wind-down of stimulus, analysts say.

Societe Generale strategist Sebastien Galy said he expected the jobs data to come in below or in line with consensus, but, given low levels of equity volatility, markets were primed for a jump on higher-than-expected numbers. "We remain constructive on risk as we expect a disappointment on NFP (non-farm payrolls) but the equity volatility market is likely to reprice higher from its rather extreme lows," he said in a note to clients.

As traders awaited clues on Fed direction, the dollar edged down 0.1% against a basket of its major peers and the yield on U.S. 10-year government debt was up 2 basis points. Concerns about global inflation have driven gold up 8% this month to comfortably above $1,900.

Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and on optimism that fuel demand will grow in coming months as the U.S. summer driving season gets under way. Brent crude futures for August added 1.4% to $70.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 2.3% to $67.81.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021