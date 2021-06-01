Miners, oil majors boost FTSE 100 higher ahead of factory activity data

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:38 IST
London's FTSE 100 index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight commodity stocks, while investors awaited a monthly reading on factory activity to gauge the pace of the country's economic recovery.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.7%, with base metal miners gaining 3.1% as they tracked higher copper and iron ore prices. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added more than 1.2% each after Brent crude topped $70-mark on favourable demand outlook.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.6%. "A too rapid rise in oil prices would add on top of the worrying inflationary pressures and jeopardise the economic recovery," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"The FTSE 100 is well positioned to benefit from firm oil prices and global reflation theme. It should surf on business reopening, rising inflation, prospects of tighter monetary policies, higher rates, and tapering." Mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices jumped by an annual 10.9%, the most in nearly seven years, and they look set to accelerate further as people seek new homes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wider homebuilders index rose 1.7%. But Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden has said that the Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain's booming housing market as it weighs risks of a broader pick-up in inflation.

The FTSE 100 index has traded in a tight range since April as concerns grew that central banks might pare their support early as economies reopen and inflation climbs. Among other stocks, Wickes Group added 4.1% after the do-it-yourself retailer said its full-year profit would be in the upper half of analyst expectations after sales surged in April.

M&C Saatchi jumped 9.4% after the advertising agency forecast upbeat annual results on new robust campaigns. Travel food group SSP Group rose 3.3% after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to "add" on potential growth from European air market opening.

