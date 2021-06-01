Left Menu

US tech co Fulcrum Digital to hire 500 people in India in 2021

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:48 IST
US tech co Fulcrum Digital to hire 500 people in India in 2021
  • Country:
  • India

Fulcrum Digital, a small-sized US tech company, on Tuesday said it will be hiring nearly 500 employees in India in 2021.

The IT company, which has the highest dependence on India from a human resources front, will add 750 digital technology specialists during the year, of which 65 per cent or a little less than 500 will be added in India, it said in a statement.

All the new hires will be experienced professionals in roles like programme managers, technical architects, data engineers, and full-stack developers, it said.

The hiring plans are backed by the continuing growth of large-scale digital transformation programmes with global customers, and rapid expansion of new customers and geography, it said, adding that the plans to add 750 employees represent a 100 per cent increase over what was done in 2020.

Recently, its founder and chairman Rajesh Sinha had told PTI that the company's overall employee strength is at 1,300 and it plans to take the number up to 1,800 by the end of the year.

Without divulging the company's exact revenues, he had said Fulcrum is targeting for a 40 per cent growth during the year, as the world comes out of the ravages of the pandemic. It is also looking to split the revenue evenly between its two verticals of platform and engineering services by 2022, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021