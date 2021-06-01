Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end higher as tech heavyweights rebound

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by a bounce back in tech heavyweights, as investors hunted for bargains following sharp losses in May. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 316.20 points or 1.08% at 29,468.00.

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by a bounce back in tech heavyweights, as investors hunted for bargains following sharp losses in May.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 316.20 points or 1.08% at 29,468.00. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.93% to 10,990.75. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng IT index climbed 2.5% and 3%, respectively.

** Kuaishou Technology ended up 9.2%, after a 26% slump in May, Meituan rebounded 6.5%, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd gained 3.4% after losing 6.2% in May. ** Sentiment was also aided by continued inflows from mainland investors, who on Tuesday purchased net 6.4 billion yuan ($1.00 billion) worth of Hong Kong shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the city island, according to Refinitiv data.

** On the other hand, birth and fertility related stocks were mixed as investors continued to ponder the impact of Beijing's major policy shift. ** Suzhou Basecare Medical Corp Ltd, Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd and Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd shed between 4.9% and 12.8%, while Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Ltd extended gains to end up 13.7%.

** Married Chinese couples may have up to three children, China announced on Monday, in a major shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.16%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3755 per U.S. dollar at 08:21 GMT, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.371. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.27% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 6.3754 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

