Two pilots killed in Iran fighter plane mishap -state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:27 IST
Both pilots were killed when an Iranian fighter plane suffered a technical fault before take-off in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

IRIB did not give the details of the F-5 plane's mishap at an airbase near the city of Dezful.

The age of the plane was not immediately clear. Iran's air force still operates scores of planes bought from the United States before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

