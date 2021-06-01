BSE, ESC sign MoU to encourage SME and startup listing

BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) to create awareness about benefits of listing among information and communications technology (ICT) SMEs and startups. ESC works as a bridge between the government and industry on policy and promotional issues.

It has membership of over 2,300 ICT exporters covering the entire gamut of electronics and IT industry in areas like consumer electronics, components, instrumentation, telecommunications, computer hardware and peripherals, computer software and IT-enabled services. Through the MoU, ESC plans to assist in sensitising its investor network for investing in SMEs listed on BSE SME exchange.

Besides, BSE and ESC will collectively host roadshows and events across India to create awareness and promote listing of SMEs startups on BSE SME exchange. So far, 337 companies listed on BSE SME platform have raised Rs 3,497.52 crore from the market. Their market capitalisation is now Rs 26,314 crore. (ANI)

