PHDCCI, BSE to set up oxygen plant at Delhi hospital

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Tuesday said it has joined hands with stock exchange BSE to set up an oxygen plant at New Delhi-based Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital.The intense scarcity of medical oxygen cylinders remains a stark ground reality that has hampered the functioning of hospitals and healthcare facilities across India during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the chamber said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:08 IST
The intense scarcity of medical oxygen cylinders remains a stark ground reality that has hampered the functioning of hospitals and healthcare facilities across India during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the chamber said in a statement. ''In this regard, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the BSE and the financial fraternity have come forward to generate and amplify resources for setting up of an oxygen plant,'' it added.

The plant would help ensure continuous free supply of oxygen in the hospital, Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI said.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, BSE, said: ''We all are well aware of the serious situation that has prevailed due to extreme shortage of medical oxygen in the hospitals across the country. BSE appeals to all its members to contribute to such causes so that we can provide help when necessary to our communities''.

