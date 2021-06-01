Left Menu

Copper futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:22 IST
Copper prices on Tuesday traded up by 0.33 per cent at Rs 771.40 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 2.55, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 771.40 per kg in a business turnover of 3,998 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

