Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up by 0.33 per cent at Rs 771.40 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 2.55, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 771.40 per kg in a business turnover of 3,998 lots.

Advertisement

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)