Tata Motors sales drop 38 pc to 24,552 units in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:27 IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales declined by 38 percent to 24,552 units in May as compared to 39,530 vehicles in April this year.

The company had sold 4,418 units in May last year. The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 15,181 units in May, down 40 percent from 25,095 units in April this year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 9,371 units, down 35 percent from 14,435 units in April, it added.

