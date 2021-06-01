Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited Director and CFO Archit Goel Gets Featured in "Times 40 Under 40" List of Entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Archit Goel, Director and CFO, Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited from India has been chosen as one amongst the “Times 40 Under 40”, an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the Times Group banner that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game changers in true sense. Speaking on the occasion, Archit Goel added, ''I am truly humbled & bestowed by this prestigious award from India's most reputed media house. For me, effective leadership is a collective contribution of a company's key stakeholders. Hence, this award belongs to my family, staff, management, and most importantly our extended business partners. This award inspires us to keep our hopes and aspirations alive during these times. India will defeat this pandemic and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.'' Archit Goel, a Finance and Marketing Major from Kingston University, London, is a 3rd generation business leader from the Goel Group, Central India’s leading conglomerate having business interests across Mining, Iron & Steel, Pipes, Hydro-Electricity, Education, Media and now in Frozen Foods, Natural & Organic Oils & Oleoresins, and Natural Nutritional Supplements. Under his stewardship, brand GOELD, which is into multi-format packaged Frozen Foods, Natural Oils, Oleoresins and Food Supplements, has become the fastest growing Vegetarian Frozen Foods brand in the country in just over an year of operations.

Archit belongs to the new generation of business leaders whose success is defined by compassion and benevolence. His ability to attract young talent, manage and inspire experienced leadership teams as well as motivate shop floor technicians define his success mantra. His environment consciousness and social responsibility goes way beyond statutory compliance requirements. For him leadership, success and company valuation does not just reside in a robust P&L, but in the company’s ability to better the environment in which it operates in, while furthering the living standards and opportunities of the society it resides in.

The recipients of the exclusive Times 40 Under 40 recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Health Care, Ecommerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment and Service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Undoubtedly, the winners fared through an exhaustive criterion and made it to the top 40. Given the current lockdown situation in multiple states, the Times 40 Under 40 event was held virtually to celebrate the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators. Renowned Bollywood actor and former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Mr. Anupam Kher, was the Guest of honor. On the occasion, Mr. Kher said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have been associated with this platform. It takes a great amount of hard work and determination to become a true leader. Learning about these 40 individuals who have shown exemplary performances and achievements, have truly enriched me. It’s good to see that India of tomorrow is growing, prospering and along the journey inspiring others.” Times 40 Under 40 has proved that it is a true celebration of success, upholding achievements and highlighting innovative young people across India. These people have pushed all possible boundaries and continuously sought out ways to make a mark in their respective field of work.

Optimal Media Solutions is driven by proactive and innovative endeavors to infuse a new approach to brand building. Optimal Media Solutions takes pride in recognizing, rewarding and empowering excellence, innovation, best practices and superlative performances in the industry.

Times 40 Under 40 is a platform to celebrate success, recognising achievements and highlighting individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones which have motivated and inspired others. The winners of Times 40 Under 40 unanimously believe that this recognition will play a very important role in times to come and motivate them to achieve greater heights. Image: Archit Goel Gets Featured in Times 40 Under 40 PWR PWR

