BluSmart aims to have 500 women drivers onboard

The first batch of women drivers took to the wheels of BluSmarts all-electric cabs on May 31, 2021, a statement said.BluSmart plans to increase the number of women driver-partners to 500 in one year, it added.The women driver-partners are currently on board to drive from BluSmart hub at Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:30 IST
BluSmart, which operates electric cabs, on Tuesday said it plans to take the number of women driver-partners on its platform to 500 in a year. The first batch of women drivers took to the wheels of BluSmart's all-electric cabs on May 31, 2021, a statement said.

BluSmart plans to increase the number of women driver-partners to 500 in one year, it added.

The women driver-partners are currently on board to drive from BluSmart hub at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The company will be offering these partners 8-hourly leases only during the daytime to ensure their safety.

At BluSmart, diversity and inclusion is in the DNA, and the company is delighted to welcome the women driver-partners to the BluSmart family, BluSmart Mobility co-founder and CEO Anmol Jaggi said.

''We aim to create an earning opportunity for everybody and anybody who aims to work. We have onboarded the first set of women driver-partners to start with and are planning to take this number to 50 per cent of our total driver-partner base,” he added.

BluSmart said it chose the Airport hub for women partners as they will have access to dedicated facilities like women restrooms, food courts etc. Also, the airport is safe and brightly lit, owing to the high-level security deployment in that area.

