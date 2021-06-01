Germany and UN to hold Libya conference in Berlin on June 23, Germany says
01-06-2021
Germany, together with the United Nations, will host a Libya conference in Berlin on June 23, Germany's foreign office announced on Tuesday.
Libya's interim government is to participate for the first time in the Berlin talks which were launched with the first conference in January 2020, a spokeswoman for the ministry said in a statement.
