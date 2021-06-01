Left Menu

Edelweiss strengthens co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India for MSMEs

Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd (ERFL) on Tuesday announced strengthening of its co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India for priority sector lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:56 IST
Edelweiss strengthens co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India for MSMEs
MSMEs can avail of loan against property up to Rs 10 crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd (ERFL) on Tuesday announced strengthening of its co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India for priority sector lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). MSMEs can now avail of collateral free business loans up to Rs 50 lakh as against Rs 10 lakh earlier.

Additionally, they can also avail of loan against property up to Rs 10 crore. Building on the success of their partnership, the lenders have collaborated to introduce specially designed products with increased loan limits for the MSME segment. Mehernosh Tata, CEO of Edelweiss Retail Finance, said the initiative is aimed towards unlocking higher business value and delivering a digitally enhanced experience to MSME borrowers.

"This arrangement is a win-win for MSMEs, the bank and us. It will help channelise credit to the priority sector as we step up lending in a credit starved economy." Tata said this will expand the reach to underserved markets, enabling priority sector borrowers to get credit at lower costs.

As the country gradually moves out of Covid pandemic, the credit offered through the partnership will provide MSMEs with access to cost effective capital, aiding their economic revival and growth, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021