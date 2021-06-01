Left Menu

Hyundai total sales dip 48 pc to 30,703 units in May over April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:21 IST
Hyundai total sales dip 48 pc to 30,703 units in May over April
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported total sales of 30,703 units in May, a decline of 48 per cent from 59,203 units it had sold in April this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions across states hit dispatches to dealers.

Domestic sales stood at 25,001 units last month as against 49,002 units in April, a dip of 49 per cent.

Exports were at 5,702 units last month, down 44 per cent from 10,201 units in April, the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

