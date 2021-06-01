AIA Supports India in COVID Crisis With USD2.5 Million Contribution

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Hong Kong– Business Wire India AIA Group Limited (“AIA”; or the “Company”; stock code: 1299) has contributed US$2.5 million to support relief efforts in India, where waves of coronavirus infections have now claimed the lives of over 300,000 people.

Bill Lisle, AIA’s Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, said: “In light of the raging COVID pandemic in India, and in solidarity with Tata AIA Life’s more than 8,000 employees, over 41,000 agents and 1.9 million customers in India, we recognise that this is a critical moment for us to make a meaningful, material contribution. AIA’s purpose to help millions of people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives is more resonant than ever. Our hearts go out to the people of India, where AIA has operated with its joint venture partner, Tata Group, for over 20 years.” “We are also pleased to be able to collaborate with Tata Trusts and the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. We are confident that our $2.5 million contributions will bring a significant measure of hope, peace of mind, and protection to millions of people in India at a time of their greatest need during an ongoing pandemic.'' About AIA AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR(2) and New Zealand, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$326 billion as of 31 December 2020.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 38 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).

Notes: 1. Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

2. Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region.

