Seeking clarity, guidance from govt for vaccine import: Cipla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:57 IST
Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said it is seeking clarity and guidance from the government on the possible roadmap to import vaccine, while stressing that it has been at the forefront of COVID-19 care.

The statement came after a report by PTI on Monday said the company is seeking fast-track approvals to expeditiously bring Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 booster vaccine into India.

The report quoting sources said Cipla has requested the government for indemnification and exemptions from price capping, bridging trials and basic customs duty, while stating that the firm is close to committing over USD 1 billion as advance to the US major.

In a regulatory filing, the pharma firm said, ''Cipla has been at the forefront of COVID care. We are in the process of seeking clarity and guidance from the Government of India for exploring the possible roadmap for vaccine importation to India''.

At this stage, no definitive terms have been finalised and hence, the company cannot comment further, it added. Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 946.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.29 per cent from its previous close.

