PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:04 IST
BE to make Canada s Providence Therapeutics' mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in India
Biological E Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Canada-based Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc, to manufacture the latters mRNA (messenger Ribonucleic acid) vaccine PTX-COVID19-B in India.

According to a release from the city-based vaccine maker, Biological E will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory activities for the mRNA vaccine in India and other jurisdictions licensed by it.

It targets one billion dose production capacity in 2022.

''Providence will provide the necessary technology transfer for Biological E to manufacture mRNA vaccines in India, with a minimum production capacity of 600 million doses in 2022 and a target capacity of 1 billion doses, it said.

The mRNA platform has emerged as the front runner in delivering the first vaccines for emergency use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biological E is very pleased to be able to work with Providence on its promising mRNA vaccine candidate, Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E said.

''We hope to provide India and other countries yet another option to ramp up their efforts towards achieving herd immunity against COVID-19,'' she said.

The initiative is an important commitment by a Canada- based company to help India and other nations vaccinate their citizens against COVID19, Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence said.

''Providence was founded to serve patients, and this commitment by Biological E allows us to achieve that essential goal,'' Sorenson said.

Providence will export 30 million doses from existing North American capacity to Biological E and other end buyers, it said.

Earlier, Biological E Ltd had said it entered into a collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma majorJohnson&Johnson, for creation and enhancement of production capabilities to manufacture the latter's COVID-19 vaccine.PTI GDK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

