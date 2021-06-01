Left Menu

Korean Consulate launches Legal Aid Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:07 IST
Korean Consulate launches Legal Aid Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea here on Tuesday announced the launch of a Legal Aid Centre to benefit Korean investors in south India.

The centre has been launched to 'troubleshoot' diverse legal issues encountered by Korean investors for a duration of six months, an official release here said.

There are approximately 150 Korean companies in Tamil Nadu and 250 in south India, which employ three lakh Indians and create 1.5 million jobs indirectly, one of the highest foreign presences in the region, according to Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General.

''Korean companies expressed the hurdles and complications in their daily business operations due to complicated intricate local business laws and customs of India due to diverse culture in different states.'' ''This initiative shall enhance functioning of Korean companies with less business hassles, thereby bringing more investments from Korea, contributing to local economic prosperity and welfare, realising the goals of ''Make in India'' campaign and expanding overseas exports from India further,'' the release said.

A lawyer and business analysts have been hired for this purpose.

The centre can be contacted through e-mail at chennai@mofa.go.kr and telephone on 044-40615500.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021