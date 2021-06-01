Left Menu

COVID variant fears and profit taking knock sterling from 3-year high

Cole added that fears that a COVID variant, first found in India, could delay the next phase of the reopening on June 21 also capped sterling's gains. Inflation fears kept the overnight optimism in check after Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank is carefully monitoring Britain's booming housing market.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:14 IST
COVID variant fears and profit taking knock sterling from 3-year high
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound edged lower on Tuesday after touching a fresh three-year high versus the dollar as investors took some profit off the table and turned more cautious amid fears around the spread of COVID variants in Britain.

Sterling hit its highest level since April 2018 of $1.4250 during the Asian session against the dollar, with analysts attributing it to positive global investor sentiment towards the UK economic recovery. Well into the London session after a long weekend, sterling reversed its course to edge 0.2% lower at $1.4182 versus the dollar at 1125 GMT. It was down 0.1% against the euro at 86.18 pence.

"We saw some profit-taking appear this morning as the market looked to monetize the gains made overnight," said Stuart Cole, ahead macroeconomist at Equiti Capital. Cole added that fears that a COVID variant, first found in India, could delay the next phase of the reopening on June 21 also capped sterling's gains.

Inflation fears kept the overnight optimism in check after Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank is carefully monitoring Britain's booming housing market. British house prices jumped by an annual 10.9%, the most in nearly seven years, and look set to accelerate further as people seek new homes after the pandemic, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

Economic indicators including retail sales and surveys of purchasing managers are looking up as Britain started the third stage of its reopening in May, allowing indoor dining in pubs and restaurants. A deluge of new orders helped to drive a record increase in British manufacturing activity last month as the economy began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed.

Sterling had found support last week in the comments from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe. Vlieghe said the central bank was likely to raise rates only well into next year while noting an increase could come earlier in 2022 if the economy rebounded more quickly than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021