Mahima Productions announces its upcoming project Believe ME

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mahima Productions Ltd. the motion pictures company is known for its social issues al based content again announcing its realistic upcoming project called "Believe ME?". In this series people will be thrilled to know about the real picture of the society and how it behaves when sudden incidents happen to them and even how the media creates a buzz around this.

This socio-crime-drama series will be a mix of fiction, non-fiction and some parts of documentary. This series will focus on how a group of people often utilize its social power to influence the court of law. Even not only that, but this series will also talk about how man made sensational topics sold as a hot cake in the media domain and the public believed in it for its sympathetic reasons. Pradeep Gupta, Founder and Producer says, "We as a company always position ourselves regarding social issues based content developer but, this time you will be astonished to know the hard reality of the society." He further added, "First time, Indian television will have this kind of socio drama which people can enjoy as entertainment and even understand the reality of it."

This series will be an eye opener for the society and a lot of people will be benefitted by this. Mahima Productions is currently developing the content and working on its pre-productions. The company expecting the launch of this series will be around the mid quarter of 2022. This series is again going to make people understand the phrases "Guilty until proven" and "Trending is not the ultimate". It will be for every citizen of the country who takes entertainment to learn and unlearn something in their daily life. MPL's debut production, a bollywood film 'FUDDU', was released in October 2016. The film was a social-satire adult comedy. This was followed by co-producing some of the episodes of Savdhaan India (Life OK), Mariam Khan reporting Live (Star Plus) to name a few. They also produced under this banner is Raktanchal web series Season 1 for OTT platform MX player owned by Times Group. Mahima Productions Limited is a motion picture company formed by Pradeep Gupta who has been involved with Jagson Group of Companies since 1999.

