Left Menu

Pot producer Canopy's loss narrows on cost cuts, higher demand

Canopy also said it was on track to deliver savings of C$150 million to C$200 million within the next 18 months. Klein said the company's cost reduction had been "mostly implemented." The cost cuts helped in narrowing its adjusted loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization to C$94 million ($78.02 million) in the three months to March 31, from a loss of C$102 million a year earlier. The company said its focus is now firmly on the U.S. market where expectations are rising for federal marijuana reform after many states legalized its use.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:24 IST
Pot producer Canopy's loss narrows on cost cuts, higher demand

Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller adjusted loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday as the pot producer benefited from cost-cutting measures and a pandemic-driven jump in demand for weed products.

The company, which sells a range of products from dried flowers to gummies, chocolates and drinks mixed with weed, slashed total operating expenses by 73% in the quarter. Its revenue surged 38% to C$148.4 million thanks to a rise in demand from customers using weed products for recreation and entertainment during lockdowns.

But the revenue figure missed a Refinitiv IBES estimate of C$151.8 million, hit by weakness in its international cannabis business that suffered from coronavirus-induced store closures. The company is "a little concerned" that the restrictions, especially in Canada, will continue to impact its current-quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer David Klein told Reuters in an interview.

But Klein expects the situation to gradually improve, saying the company should be able to post quarter-over-quarter improvement in profitability throughout its fiscal year 2022. Canopy also said it was on track to deliver savings of C$150 million to C$200 million within the next 18 months.

Klein said the company's cost reduction had been "mostly implemented." The cost cuts helped in narrowing its adjusted loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization to C$94 million ($78.02 million) in the three months to March 31, from a loss of C$102 million a year earlier.

The company said its focus is now firmly on the U.S. market where expectations are rising for federal marijuana reform after many states legalized its use. ($1 = 1.2044 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021