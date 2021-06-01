Left Menu

VECV sales drop 43 pc in May over previous month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:34 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture) on Tuesday reported total sales of 1,223 units in May, down 43 per cent from 2,145 units sold in April this year.

The company had sold 686 units in May 2020 when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses in the domestic market were at 656 units in May 2021 as compared to 1,555 units in April this year. It was at 430 units in May 2020, the company said in a statement.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 519 units in May as compared to 541 units in April. It was at 231 units in May 2020.

Volvo trucks and buses recorded sales of 48 units in May as against 49 units in April this year. It was at 25 units in May 2020.

